This weeks guest on Spotlite : Chrysalis Domestic Violence Services discussed promoting healthy relationships, safe families, violence free communities and the services they offer.

24 Hour Emergency Hotline: Chrysalis offers hotline services that are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. By calling our hotline you are getting in contact with a certified Domestic Violence Counselor that can advocate for shelter space, provide information and referrals to services, provide counseling, safety plan and provide crisis intervention.

PLEASE CALL OUR HOTLINE AT 203-238-1501 or Hotline 888-774-2900 (English) or 844-831-9200 (Español)



