Rich Answers: Healthcare Stories Project Edition

This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks again to Lynne Ide, who serves as the Director of Program and Policy at the Universal Healthcare Foundation of Connecticut.  She spearheaded an important initiative and will share stories about people that are affected by the affordable care act.  They will be covering such topics like what is the Universal Healthcare Foundation of Connecticut, what is the inspiration behind collecting the stories, affordable healthcare and much more. Music in this week show by Cole Porter and more.

