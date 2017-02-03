What Are PillowTalk Listeners Doing On Friday Night?

They’re getting engaged, chillin’ out, getting over a cold and keeping love and romance alive.

Congratulations to Kerwin and Marisol in Farmington! They officially got engaged this week. The interesting thing about it is that the proposal came from Marisol, not Kerwin! By the way, he said “Yes!” Marisol dedicated This I Promise You.

Congratulations too to Chris and Victoria of Bristol. After dating for the last eight years, they are now engaged and Chris couldn’t be happier. He looks forward to spending the rest of his life with Victoria and can’t wait to see what the future brings. Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton makes the mood just right for Chris and Victoria.

The lake is frozen solid in Amston and Emily needed to make a PillowTalk dedication to warm up her night. She is a senior at UConn and wants to be a Physical Therapist after she graduates. We played Seasons Change by Expose to help her relax before entering the home stretch of her senior year.

Get well wishes are going out to Brenda in Niantic. She is nursing a lingering cold and wanted to hear Brenda K. Starr. I hope it made her feel better along with the meditation tips.