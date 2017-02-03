Weekend According to Mike February 3rd-5th 2017

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

MUSIC:

The Ultrasonic Rock Orchestra is a giant 9-vocalist rock band that performs thunderous, fist-in-the-air renditions of classic 70’s Brit Rock. As the works of Mozart and Beethoven live on in symphonies, the URO performs as a unique and unconventional kind of orchestra, bringing to vivid life the glorious music of Queen, David Bowie, The Beatles, The Who and Led Zeppelin. Saturday at 8 PM at Foxwoods Fox Theatre. Tickets $20. 1-800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Miranda Lambert with special guests Old Dominion & Aubrie Sellers at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 7pm. Tickets $49-$89. AND Saturday night John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band FREE in the Wolf Den 8:00pm. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711.

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017. See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia. Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95. http://www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

TOMMY: The Rock Opera at The Warner Theatre in Torrington February 4th – 12th 860-489-7180 http://www.warnertheatre.org

Paula Poundstone performs in the Fox Theater Friday 8pm. Tickets $36. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors plays Hartford Stage through February 12th… Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage puts the audience in the middle of a live session with the world’s most sought after relationship expert. See it thru Saturday at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

Endgame starring Brian Dennehy plays Long Wharf Theater in New Haven thru Sunday Tickets start at $29. 203-787-4282 or http://www.longwharf.org

“SUNSET BABY” by Dominique Morisseau continues through Feb. 19 at TheaterWorks, 233 Pearl St., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $65, $15 for student rush seats.

EVENTS:

As seen on NBC News, CBS Radio, Fox News & More! Internationally renowned psychic and medium Matthew Fraser is Dynamic. Electric. The Real Deal. Matt continues his mission to connect those who have passed with the loved ones they left behind in the uplifting event “Medium with a Message”. He will be at Foxwoods at The Celebrity Ballroom Sunday at 3PM http://www.foxwoods.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate Friday 7:15pm against the Comets with $1 Hot Dogs and $2 beers and Saturday is a youth jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 kids 14 and under at 7:30pm against the Americans. Tickets $10-$47. 855-762-6451 or http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Love Lacrosse? How about catching New England Black Wolves vs. Rochester Knighthawks Friday 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15 – $50 and $1 hot dogs! 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

The 2017 UConn Winter Puppet Slam in UConn’s Studio Theatre in Storrs is Friday 8pm. This event is FREE but is recommended for mature audiences only. Puppets will be quirky, edgy and political – nothing held back! Presented by the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program. 860-486-8580 or bimp.uconn.edu

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through February 20th. Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt. There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers! Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12. http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

