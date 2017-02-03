This Weekend At The Box Office

Two new movies out this weekend and since its looking like some of us might see a flurry or two, what better time to duck inside and see a good flick? Of course if you’ve been meaning to get out to see the latest, there’s still time with so many great movies STILL out!

The newest movie in The Ring series is here if something scary is what you’re after, and the drama The Space Between Us looks to be pretty amazing too. If you’ve been too busy to catch up on what’s new no worries, we can get you caught right up! Check out this week’s new trailers!