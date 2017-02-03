Flashback Friday: 1971 – Serpico, Apollo 14, and the Nasdaq

It was February 3, 1971 that NYPD Officer Frank Serpico, later portrayed on film by Al Pacino (pictured), was shot during a drug bust in Brooklyn. He survived and would later go on to testify against police corruption.

2 days later, Apollo 14 with astronauts Alan Shepard, Stuart Roosa, and Edgar Mitchell on board, landed on the moon.

And a new stock market index, called the NASDAQ composite, made its debut.

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for February 6, 1971:

#5 – Lynn Anderson – Rose Garden

#4 – Bee Gees – Lonely Days

#3 – George Harrison – My Sweet Lord

#2 – The Osmonds – One Bad Apple

#1 – Dawn – Knock Three Times