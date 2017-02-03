Flashback Friday: 1971 – Serpico, Apollo 14, and the Nasdaq

It was February 3, 1971 that NYPD Officer Frank Serpico, later portrayed on film by Al Pacino (pictured), was shot during a drug bust in Brooklyn. He survived and would later go on to testify against police corruption.
2 days later, Apollo 14 with astronauts Alan Shepard, Stuart Roosa, and Edgar Mitchell on board, landed on the moon.
And a new stock market index, called the NASDAQ composite, made its debut.
These were the top 5 songs on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for February 6, 1971:
#5 – Lynn Anderson – Rose Garden
#4 – Bee Gees – Lonely Days
#3 – George Harrison – My Sweet Lord
#2 – The Osmonds – One Bad Apple
#1 – Dawn – Knock Three Times