Bombing Survivor to Marry the Firefighter Who Rescued Her

Wow, this is truly a story of returning beauty from ashes! When Roseann Sdoia had her leg blown off in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, Michael Materia, a firefighter, was the first responder on the scene and by her side! They were strangers at the time, but he has rarely left her side since. Now, they are getting married and it is trending like crazy all over social media today! FINALLY some really great news and a feel good story. Read the whole artile from the New York Times here