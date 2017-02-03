Bombing Survivor to Marry the Firefighter Who Rescued Her

February 3, 2017 12:12 PM By Joan Dylan

Wow, this is truly a story of  returning beauty  from ashes!  When Roseann Sdoia had her leg blown off  in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, Michael Materia, a firefighter, was the first responder on the scene and by her side!  They were strangers at the time, but he has rarely left her side since. Now, they are getting married and it is trending like crazy all over social media today! FINALLY some really great news and a feel good story. Read the whole artile from the New York Times here

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsWRCH your vacation station has two vacations to giveaway!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live