Yale University Holds A Conference Dedicated To David Bowie & Prince

February 2, 2017 3:11 PM By Chuck Taylor

Last week, Yale University hosted “Blackstar Rising & The Purple Reign: Celebrating the Legacies of David Bowie and Prince.”

The symposium took place a couple of weekends ago, with Bowie’s Blackstar collaborator Donny McCaslin and Prince protégé Sheila E. among those taking part in discussions about the late icons’ work.

Questlove and Kimbra opened the conference with a DJ set, while Solange served as the keynote speaker during a panel titled Everybody Still Wants to Fly: Activism in Pop from Prince to Solange.

Among the highlights, was TV on The Radio’s performance of the Prince written song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” See it below.

 

