East Coast, Midwest Battle Of The Groundhogs!

February 2, 2017 10:59 AM By Joan Dylan

The Groundhog Day festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, Spring comes early. Chuckles the Connecticut Groundhog stated in plain groundhog-ese on this date February 2nd 2017, “there will be an early Spring!!!”

But the most famous of Groundhogs, Punxsutawney Phil, gave a different answer first thing this morning during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, PA. Phil says six more weeks of winter.  According to The Associated Press “records dating to 1887 show Phil has now predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times — including last year.”

