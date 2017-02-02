Checking Out The Guy Across The Street

February 2, 2017 11:43 PM By Dean Richards

When Nancy was 15 1/2 years old, her dad moved the family to another neighborhood in Waterbury. Nancy soon discovered many things about her new neighborhood. One day while sitting on her front steps, she looked across the street and noticed a young man coming home in the car pulling into his driveway. That was Jeff. The first time she saw him she said to herself, “I’m gonna marry him some day.” Jeff was 17.

Nancy did a lot of things to make sure Jeff noticed her. Leaning up against parked cars on her side of the street almost to the point of getting hit by his car, among other things. Nancy ended up marrying Jeff and they spent almost 42 years together before Jeff was taken from Nancy way too soon.

By the way, as it turned out Jeff always thought that he would marry Nancy from his side of the street too.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsWRCH your vacation station has two vacations to giveaway!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live