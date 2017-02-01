Sheeran Makes History

British singer Ed Sheeran has made history with his groundbreaking return, ( his first since 2015,) by launching two extremely successful singles at once. I have been in the radio industry for a very, very, long time and do not remember anyone else ever doing this. But when you think about it, it’s probably why Ed continues to dominate record sales and ticket sales, he just does what he feels right about and it seems to turn to gold!

Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill are currently dominating the charts worldwide, iTunes(including UK & USA); Spottily UK and Global charts, and Apple Music! Go Ed!