For Gloria From Fort Worth Texas Answer Revealed

Gloria is from Connecticut originally. For the last seven years she has been living in Fort Worth, TX. On Tuesday, she was back in Connecticut for a special occasion she has been anticipating for a while. She called me Tuesday night on the PillowTalk love lines.

She told me, ” I always wondered why my mother loved my son so much. To me he was just a kid. To her he was always the apple of her eye. Now I know why.”

Gloria became a grandmother for the first time on Tuesday. That kid, (her son Carlos) and his wife Kathy welcomed their first child, little Zoe Rose into the world at 12:13pm in Manchester. Congratulations to all!

Gloria wanted me to play the song Butterfly Kisses by Bob Carlisle because someday Carlos is going to dance with his daughter Zoe Rose to that song.