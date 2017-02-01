Amy Grant’s Daughter Donates Kidney To Her Friend

I’m lucky enough to have some really good friends in my life. I’m not sure any of them would willingly give up an organ for me, however.

Gloria Mills Chapman (who goes by the name “Millie) however, is that kind of friend! Chapman is the 27-year-old daughter of Contemporary Christian Singer Amy Grant and her first husband Gary Chapman.

Millie and her bff Kathryn have know each other their entire lives and when Kathryn was in need, turned out Millie was a perfect match.

The day after the successful surgeries, Grant posted on facebook: “We are so proud of Millie’s selfless act of friendship and are grateful that both girls are doing well after yesterday’s surgeries…”