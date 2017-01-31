You May Want To Consider Having Chocolate Cake For Breakfast

Recent studies have linked eating dark chocolate to positive health benefits. This may encourage more consumers to indulge in the morning.

A study from Syracuse University concluded that the benefits of dark chocolate, specifically on cognitive function (abstract reasoning, memory, focus) are positive. Therefore, the thought is that eating chocolate in the morning, better prepares you for your workday. So what better way to get ready for work than to incorporate some dark chocolate into your breakfast?

These findings follow research from Tel Aviv University that suggests eating dessert at breakfast supports weight loss.

Combining these two studies with an idea that most can get on-board with, having dessert for breakfast, may mean that more brunch and breakfast restaurants will be incorporating an extensive dessert menu.

I’ll have scrambled eggs, bacon and a slice of chocolate cake, please.