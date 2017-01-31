Tony Celebrates Wife’s 40th With Love Message From The Heart

Tony from Newington wanted to be the first person to wish his wife Anna a Happy 40th Birthday on February 1st. He did it with a dedication at night with us on PillowTalk along with a song with special meaning for them. Tony and Anna have been married for the last 11 years. I asked Tony to tell us about his wife and what the last 11 years together with her have been like. Listen to what he had to say by clicking on the “Play” arrow.

Their song is from the movie The Mirror Has Two Faces called I Finally Found Someone by Barbra Streisand and Bryan Adams.