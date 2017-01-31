Tony Celebrates Wife’s 40th With Love Message From The Heart

January 31, 2017 10:30 PM By Dean Richards

Tony from Newington wanted to be the first person to wish his wife Anna a Happy 40th Birthday on February 1st. He did it with a dedication at night with us on PillowTalk along with a song with special meaning for them. Tony and Anna have been married for the last 11 years. I asked Tony to tell us about his wife and what the last 11 years together with her have been like. Listen to what he had to say by clicking on the “Play” arrow.

Their song is from the movie The Mirror Has Two Faces called I Finally Found Someone by Barbra Streisand and Bryan Adams.

Tony talks about his wife Anna

pillowtalk new logo copy Tony Celebrates Wifes 40th With Love Message From The Heart
WRCH
playpause
More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsWRCH your vacation station has two vacations to giveaway!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live