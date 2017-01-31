This Desk is a True Multi-Tasker!

January 31, 2017 10:02 AM By Joan Dylan

My husband Jeff  is always on his laptop and has a little issue with too many cords and just general “stuff”  so when I saw this trendy new bamboo lap desk by Royal Craft Wood I had to get it for him!   It has a space for your tablet, two slots for your phones or mini tablets, and a built-in mouse pad. And the holes in the desk help your computer breathe so it doesn’t overheat! This bamboo lap desk is available on Amazon Prime so you can get  your new home office quickly! While you are on their site check out this bamboo bathtub caddy too.

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsWRCH your vacation station has two vacations to giveaway!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live