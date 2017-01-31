My husband Jeff is always on his laptop and has a little issue with too many cords and just general “stuff” so when I saw this trendy new bamboo lap desk by Royal Craft Wood I had to get it for him! It has a space for your tablet, two slots for your phones or mini tablets, and a built-in mouse pad. And the holes in the desk help your computer breathe so it doesn’t overheat! This bamboo lap desk is available on Amazon Prime so you can get your new home office quickly! While you are on their site check out this bamboo bathtub caddy too.
This Desk is a True Multi-Tasker!January 31, 2017 10:02 AM
(Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)