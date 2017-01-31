Our Companions Pet of the Week – Lucy!

January 31, 2017 6:10 AM By Mike Stacy

3-year-old Lucy is a shy, lovable pit bull mix who is in the market for a forever home! This lovely little lady takes some time to warm up to new people, but once she knows you, she is just about as sweet as pups come. She can be super cuddly and will even plop right down in your lap for a snuggle if she’s in the mood! She gets along great with certain dogs and may happily share her forever home with a confident, mellow companion, though she can be a bit picky about who she wants to hang out with. Lucy is obsessed with swimming and lives for dips in the pool or a cool stream on hot summer days. She also loves playing in the play yard and may benefit from having a fenced-in yard to frolic about in. For more information about our sweet Lucy, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org

