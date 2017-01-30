Make a Donation to the Sandals Foundation and Help Children

January 30, 2017 7:00 AM By Mike Stacy

As you know, Allan, Mike & Mary are broadcasting live from Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island.  This morning, Lazar Charlton, Public Relations Director of the Sandals Foundation talked about the wonderful things the charity has been able to give back to the local community in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Sandals Foundation

Christmas Wish CT has donated $250 to the Sandals Foundation to help Bahamian Children with the purchase of school supplies and laptops… won’t you consider a tax deductible donation of $5, $10, $20 or more dollars??

DONATE NOW!  Cut and paste this link: https://dfwssl.sandalsfoundation.org/

Thanks for your help!

P.S. Remember to Enter to Win your Vacation, CLICK HERE!

