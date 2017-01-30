We have all heard the adage, our food is our medicine but the opposite can also be true: bad food, bad mood. I saw this article by DrAxe.com and some of the tips were second nature to me while others were a big surprise.
- Alcohol: can make us blue by releasing hormones and blocking other “feel good” transmitters to the brain and body.
- Agave: For some reason I thought this was the healthiest of sugars but it turns out the high processing that needs to take place to get it to the “agave form” is not at all good for us. The article says, ” In fact, agave nectar has the highest fructose content of any commercial sweetener you can buy, including high-fructose corn syrup!3. Deli Meats: This one fooled me for sure! It turns out most deli meats are often packed with fillers, preservatives, sugar and salt. That can cause migraines, bloating, mood swings and even swollen ankles. The alternative is to roast a chicken or turkey breast and use that for your salads and sandwiches. click here for the full article and list of all the bad mood foods and the alternatives to each of them.