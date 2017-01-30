2 Of The 10 Worst Football Towns In America Are Right Here In Connecticut

January 30, 2017 2:40 PM By Chuck Taylor

And 2 others are just over the border in Massachusetts!

That’s according to a new list of towns that have at least 1 college or pro team, released by wallethub. Criteria included number of college and NFL teams, average ticket prices, and fan friendliness.

When all was said and done, the analysts determined the top football town in America is Green Bay, Wisconsin. That was followed by Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas, and Boston.

On the bottom of the scale, the 10 worst cities were:

10. Worcester, MA

9. DeLand, FL

8. Cape Girardeau, MO

7. Valparaiso, IN

6. East Hartford, CT

5. Amherst, MA

4. Lexington, VA

3. New Britain, CT

2. Pine Bluff, AR

1. Davidson, NC

To see the entire list, click here.

