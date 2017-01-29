This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

January 29, 2017 10:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock!  Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary LIVE from Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Off Shore Island at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

7:40 Show Me The Goodies – 
You’ll win a pair of tickets to ABBAmania Friday night Feb 10th at 8pm at the Palace Theater in Waterbury.  Don’t miss this trip back in time recreating the world’s finest pop group in a live stage performance!

abba mania This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win a $75 gift card to Big Y World Class Market.  Big Y is the perfect stop for Big Game Entertaining!  Grab the Party Power Pack, loaded with fresh-made grinders and pizza, boneless Super Tenders, and seasoned wings to make your party super easy.

BigYLogo-Circle_FOVThick

PLUS You’ll qualify for the Official Super Bowl Flip Coin from SBFlip.com.  It’s plated in Silver with 24K gold trim and features the Superbowl 51 logo and  Patriots and Falcons logos!
sb51 coin1 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Tuesday after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Arbor’s of Hop Brook!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday is Free Therapy Thursday with Dr. Elaine Ducharme after 8AM.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 presented by Green Pasture Meats!

P.S. Have you entered to win your Sandals Luxury Included Vacation for two yet?  What’s wrong with you?!?!?  CLICK HERE or on the image below.  First giveaway is Monday, February 6th after 8AM.

sandals dl 2017 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

It’s going to be a great week!

