Spotlite: National Donor Day February 14th and Lifechoice Donor Services

January 29, 2017 12:00 PM By Mary Scanlon

Despite all of the public awareness about the topic of organ donation, the number of people who are registered donors in Connecticut is still grossly under-represented. LifeChoice Donor Services hopes to drive individuals, organizations and communities to increase the number of designated organ, eye and tissue donors on National Donor Day. Frank Greaney is a transplant recipient and Caitlyn Bernabucci of LifeChoice Donor ServIces are our guest this week on Spotlite to tell us more about National Donor Day on February 14.

for more information on how to register to become an organ click HERE.

Listen to this week’s Spotlite below:

National Donor Day February 14th

wrch player bkgrnd Spotlite: National Donor Day February 14th and Lifechoice Donor Services
WRCH
playpause
More from Mary Scanlon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsWRCH your vacation station has two vacations to giveaway!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live