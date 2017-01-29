Spotlite: National Donor Day February 14th and Lifechoice Donor Services

Despite all of the public awareness about the topic of organ donation, the number of people who are registered donors in Connecticut is still grossly under-represented. LifeChoice Donor Services hopes to drive individuals, organizations and communities to increase the number of designated organ, eye and tissue donors on National Donor Day. Frank Greaney is a transplant recipient and Caitlyn Bernabucci of LifeChoice Donor ServIces are our guest this week on Spotlite to tell us more about National Donor Day on February 14.

for more information on how to register to become an organ click HERE.

