Comfort Food Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Rollups

January 29, 2017 3:00 PM By Leia

Ok, its time once again for something a little higher in calories and comfort. The weather warmed up last week but its starting to cool down again, and a nice easy to make meal that everyone can agree on sounds like just the right thing.

I tested this recipe out during a snow storm and found that honestly, between the smell in the house and the amazing taste of the finished product, this one is a winner. Whether you’ve got littles at home or just a picky crowd, there aren’t many that could argue with this one, and did I mention that its also VERY inexpensive to make? Click here for the recipe!

