MUSIC:

Don’t miss the Doo Wopp Hall of Fame of America with a salute to the original Temptations, The Contours, Vandellas and Shades of Blue Saturday 8pm at Foxwoods Fox Theater. Tickets $47 – $57. 1-800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Sounds of Frank celebrates the 50th Anniversary of “Sinatra at the Sands” Sunday 1:30pm at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Tickets $29-$44. 866-666-6306 or http://www.infinityhall.com

Vince Neil from Motley Crue comes to the Wolf Den Saturday at 8pm at Mohegan Sun. Wolf Den shows are FREE. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017. See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia. Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors plays Hartford Stage through February 12th… Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

Gilbert Gottfried brings laughs to Bobby V’s Restaurant & Sports Bar in Windsor Locks Saturday at 7 & 9:30pm. Tickets $25. 203-23098700 or http://www.treehousecomedy.com

Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage puts the audience in the middle of a live session with the world’s most sought after relationship expert. See it thru February 4th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

The Musical [Title of Show] is at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford thru January 29th. Tickets $40-$50. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

Endgame starring Brian Dennehy plays Long Wharf Theater in New Haven thru February 5th. Tickets start at $29. 203-787-4282 or http://www.longwharf.org

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features “Ghost” from 1990 starring Patrick Swayze, Whoopi Goldberg – in Technicolor on film, not video plus classic cartoons and an episode of “Flash Gordon” Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out the cast photo and poster at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

EVENTS:

The 14th annual Sun Wine & Food Fest, a world-class celebration of food and drink takes place Friday through Sunday at Mohegan Sun inside the Uncas Ballroom. Discover a feast for all of your senses showcasing over 20 celebrity chefs and winemakers as well as 1,000 wines, craft beers, select spirits and signature dishes from New England’s finest restaurants. Attend high-end events including the Celebrity Chef Dine Around featuring Roblé Ali and Rocco DiSpirito, and Elite Cru & Bourbon Tastings as well as the Grand Tasting on Saturday. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate Saturday at 7pm against the Providence Bruins. Tickets $10-$47. 855-762-6451 or http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Love Lacrosse? How about catching the Home Opener of the New England Black Wolves vs. the Buffalo Bandits Saturday 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15 – $50. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

In the spirit of carnival, The Hartford Polish Saturday School invites you to their annual Fundraising Carnival Ball Saturday from 7:00 pm to 1:00 am at Old Country Banquet Facility, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT. The evening will be filled with a wonderful Polish Hors D’oeuvres, Full Dinner (buffet style), Viennese table with Coffee & Tea, Raffle Prizes, and dancing till morning, provided by famous band “Daniel -TO MY”. Remember this is BYOB event. Please contact Anna 860.634.0191 or Renata at 860.645.0329 or info@PolskaSzkolaHartford.com for tickets and/or questions. Tickets are ONLY $50 per person for the event. You can now purchase your ticket online from http://www.eventbrite.com/e/charity-carnival-ball-benefiting-hartford-polish-saturday-school-tickets-30996321833

The CT Kid’s Fair takes place at the CT Convention Center in Hartford Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Games, play areas, rides and celebrity appearances. Admission is $10 for Adults and $5 for kids (includes one free ride). www.jenksproductions.com

It’s not a Fish Story… the Ice Fishing Derby is this Saturday 7am at the Rockville Fish & Game Crystal Lake Club House in Enfield. Admission is $20-$25. $10 for children under 16. Cash Prizes for biggest catch. www.rockvillefishandgameclub.com

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through February 20th. Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt. There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers! Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12. www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

