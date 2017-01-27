Nashville And Hollywood Calling Friday Night On PillowTalk

January 27, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Lots of long distance listeners who now live out of state still keep the lite on for PillowTalk at night. Congratulations to Deanne and Craig who just celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They now live in Dixon, TN and love listening to PillowTalk on Radio.com.

Stacy now lives in West Hollywood, California. Friday night she was listening on WRCH.com and wanted to offer some support to her brother’s roommate Rex, who is going through a rough patch of personal growth at the moment.

Deanne dedicated a song of my choosing by Matchbox 20 and Stacy chose Can’t Sleep Love by Pentatonix. Listen to my conversation with both of them by clicking the play arrow below.

Thanks ladies for making my night by letting me know how much PillowTalk means to you. It’s so great to know that you are still with us even though you are far away. Thanks for keeping Lite 100.5 WRCH close to you.

Nashville and California Calling

