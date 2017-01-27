Flashback Friday: 1967 – Apollo 1 Astronauts Killed In Fire

50 years ago, on January 27, 1967, Astronauts Edward White, Gus Grissom, and Roger Chaffee (pictured) were killed in a fire during a test of their Apollo 1 spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center.

The same day, the United States, United Kingdom, and Soviet Union signed the Outer Space Treaty in Washington, D.C., banning deployment of nuclear weapons in space, and limiting use of the Moon and other celestial bodies to peaceful purposes.

Earlier that month, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in Super Bowl I.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for January 28, 1967:

#5 – The Mamas & The Papas – Words of Love

#4 – The Seekers – Georgy Girl

#3 – Royal Guardsmen – Snoopy vs The Red Baron

#2 – Aaron Neville – Tell It Like It Is

#1 – The Monkees – I’m A Believer