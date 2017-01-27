A Club You Want To Belong to: Cocktail Of The Month

Going to book club tonight and the girls always come up with a signature cocktail when the host! Usually it is some type of variation on the classic Cosmo. I saw this Cocktail of the Month Club all over social media and if you want to become a better mixologist without taking actual classes, Crafted Taste is your answer! It’s a monthly subscription box that sends you a new drink recipe every month, including ingredients that can be really difficult to find! You get full sized products, too, so you can make the recipe multiple times! Looks great!