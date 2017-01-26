Do you want in on the secret to prosperity??

Here’s how The Chinese Law Of Abundance Check works:

1) Write the check this FRIDAY (tomorrow) since it’s the first day of the Chinese New Year! (You have a 24 hour window BEFORE and AFTER, so today and Saturday will also work.) This year is the Year of the Rooster.

2) Take a check from your checkbook. (If you do not have a checking account you can draw a check on a piece of paper and fill it out in the same way, the results will be the same.

3) Write the date you are writing the check on the date line. duh

4) Where it says “Pay to” write your legal name.

5) Leave the dollar amount box and dollar amount line empty.

6) Sign the check: “The Law of Abundance”

7) Write “Paid In Full” on the memo line

That’s it! Remember to look at your check periodically to visualize your financial goal, and may prosperity follow you all year!

Now, before you pshaww me….Jim Carey did this. He told Oprah all about it and Look at where he ended up! Watch the clip!