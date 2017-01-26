PillowTalk Variety Spices Up The Night

More PillowTalk dedications expressing love in all it’s forms on the radio. Doty in Torrington offering love and encouragement to her good friend Alfred with a song from Diana Ross. Robert from New Britain being there to care for his wife Gina when she isn’t feeling well with a song from Jason Mraz. Maureen from Branford driving home in the car staying connected with her husband of 35 years at the end of the day with a song from Whitney Houston.
