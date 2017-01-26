Big Mac Special Sauce Today

January 26, 2017 6:36 AM

Today is a one of a kind… For the first time ever, you can own a limited edition bottle of McDonald’s Special Sauce!

McDonalds is celebrating with 3 sizes of their famous Big Mac.  Mac Jr., Big Mac and Grand Mac! All of course feature all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onion and sesame seed buns. But now you can pick a little or a lotta Big Mac!

And if you want one of the limited bottles of special sauce…you can get yours too.  There is only one McDonalds location in Connecticut handing out a limited number of bottles of Special Sauce (10,000 Nationwide).

• In Connecticut: McDonald’s at 635 Hartford Avenue, New Britain, Conn. ONLY
• Nationwide: a Big Mac iMessage app will be available highlighting the nearest restaurant where the limited edition bottles will be available. Big Mac Sauce bottles are awarded on a first come, first served basis. Quantities are limited and may vary by restaurant.

20170125 105545 Big Mac Special Sauce Today

20170125 105523 Big Mac Special Sauce Today

More from The Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsWRCH your vacation station has two vacations to giveaway!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live