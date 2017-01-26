Big Mac Special Sauce Today

Today is a one of a kind… For the first time ever, you can own a limited edition bottle of McDonald’s Special Sauce!

McDonalds is celebrating with 3 sizes of their famous Big Mac. Mac Jr., Big Mac and Grand Mac! All of course feature all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onion and sesame seed buns. But now you can pick a little or a lotta Big Mac!

And if you want one of the limited bottles of special sauce…you can get yours too. There is only one McDonalds location in Connecticut handing out a limited number of bottles of Special Sauce (10,000 Nationwide).

• In Connecticut: McDonald’s at 635 Hartford Avenue, New Britain, Conn. ONLY

• Nationwide: a Big Mac iMessage app will be available highlighting the nearest restaurant where the limited edition bottles will be available. Big Mac Sauce bottles are awarded on a first come, first served basis. Quantities are limited and may vary by restaurant.