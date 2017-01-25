Song Secret: Wrote A Song For Her & She Married Him

Peggy Seeger was starring in a play and needed a song to play behind a romantic scene. She called folk singer Ewan MacColl and asked him for advice. He hung up, called her back in 50 minutes and played it over the phone to her.. Not only would that song launch the career of one of the 70’s most loved artists, but the song was record of the year at the 1973 Grammy’s and spent 6 weeks at number one on the Billboard charts. Oh, and by the way, Peggy Seeger married the writer after hearing the song. Listen here for today’s Song Secret.

