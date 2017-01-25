Chuck E. Cheese Offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays

Finding fun activities for a child on the Autism Spectrum can be difficult sometimes.

Loud noises, other kids running about, huge mascot costumes… all of this can be a sensory overload for an autistic child.

Chuck E. Cheese really means where a kid can be a kid. They are now offering Sensory Sensitive Sundays to include all children in the fun that IS Chuck E. Cheese.

Chuck E. Cheese will now be open from 9:00am-11:00am

on the first Sunday*of every month,

specifically for children with autism and

other special needs.

• Reduced lighting and noise

• Food and games offered

• Trained and caring staff

February 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, etc.

This includes these Connecticut locations.

Call ahead for more info:

Newington, CT – 3075 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111

Manchester, CT – 82 Buckland St., Manchester, CT 06042

Waterbury – 650 Wolcott St., Waterbury, CT 06705

Orange – 82 Boston Post Rd., Orange, CT 06477

Click HERE for a pamphlet of information