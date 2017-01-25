Chuck E. Cheese Offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays

Finding fun activities for a child on the Autism Spectrum can be difficult sometimes.
Loud noises, other kids running about, huge mascot costumes… all of this can be a sensory overload for an autistic child.
Chuck E. Cheese really means where a kid can be a kid. They are now offering Sensory Sensitive Sundays to include all children in the fun that IS Chuck E. Cheese.
Chuck E. Cheese will now be open from 9:00am-11:00am
on the first Sunday*of every month,
specifically for children with autism and
other special needs.
• Reduced lighting and noise
• Food and games offered
• Trained and caring staff
February 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, etc.
This includes these Connecticut locations.
Call ahead for more info:
Newington, CT – 3075 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111
Manchester, CT – 82 Buckland St., Manchester, CT 06042
Waterbury – 650 Wolcott St., Waterbury, CT 06705
Orange – 82 Boston Post Rd., Orange, CT 06477
Super Cool Chuck E. Cheese!