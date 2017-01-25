At First She Wasn’t Interested

Avery and Chris met at school. They both attend a highly respected private high school in West Hartford.

They have been dating for almost a year. Avery is into horseback riding in a big way. She competes nationally. Prior to meeting Chris she had been concentrating on her horseback riding, her competitions, and her school work. She didn’t have time and really wasn’t interested in getting involved in a relationship

After about two months he finally asked her out and came to find out that Chris has an avid interest in horses as well. Gradually she has come to know Chris and is really enjoying his company. The lesson here is that within reason, don’t give up.

Avery called up to request a song by Five For Fighting.