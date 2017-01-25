A Trip To The Super Bowl Will Really Cost You

January 25, 2017 3:41 PM By Chuck Taylor

If you’re hoping to grab some tickets and fly to Houston to see the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons on February 5, you better be willing to pay!

For starters, your flight to Houston out of Bradley International Aiport and back, for the weekend will start at around $500.

Hotel prices, for two, start at around $150 per night for that weekend, provided you can find a vacancy.

And then there’s the tickets to the game. The cheapest tickets for the game are $3,600. That’s three-THOUSAND-dollars, per ticket!

The NFL is offering some package deals.

The three packages include:

• Captains Package: $5,799 or more for a ticket, tailgate party, appearances by NFL alumni, and more.

• Legends Package: $10,299 or more for a ticket, a VIP pre-game party with musical performances and more.

• MVP Package: $11,000 or more for a ticket, post-game VIP party with on-field access and more.

Current available seats start at more than $4,000 on the NFL Ticket Exchange website, and go as high as $16,000 or more.

Just a few reasons why I prefer to stay home and watch the game on television.

