Try It Tuesday: Bomb Coffee

January 24, 2017 6:45 AM By Leia

Sounds like a pretty intimidating brew when you say it aloud, and truth be told this coffee is NOT for the faint of heart. Actually we mean that literally this coffee is so caffeinated its very important that you read the caffeine content and warnings before you drink it!

Bomb Coffee/Try It Tuesday

wrch player bkgrnd Try It Tuesday: Bomb Coffee
WRCH
playpause
Photo by Leia

Photo by Leia

We morning people usually cant get enough caffeine when we first get going so this seemed like a no brainer for a Try it Tuesday! So just how caffeinated IS this Bomb coffee?                                         Click here to check out their website and order some for yourself, or for that special morning person in your life!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Storm Center: Latest Closings & Delays
Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsWRCH your vacation station has two vacations to giveaway!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live