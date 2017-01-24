Top Odd-Ball Interview Questions: Get Ready!

January 24, 2017 11:20 AM By Joan Dylan

So I was checking out an article on Glass-Door that was your typical “best job opps for 2017″ post. But then as a side bar, there was another article that said, “get ready for interviewing by checking out some of these real life interview questions that really through the job applicant for a loop.” I am only including a few here. For the entire article and a lot of laughs...click here and don’t miss  the answers which are in many cases hysterical!

1. From a question asked at SpaceX: “When a hot dog expands, in which direction does it split and why?”

2. From a question asked at Whole Foods Market:   “Would you rather fight 1 horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?”

3. From a question asked at Urban Outfitters:” what would the name of your debut album be?”

4. From a question asked at Trader Joe’s “What would you do if you found a penguin in the freezer?”

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Storm Center: Latest Closings & Delays
Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsWRCH your vacation station has two vacations to giveaway!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live