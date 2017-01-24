Top Odd-Ball Interview Questions: Get Ready!

So I was checking out an article on Glass-Door that was your typical “best job opps for 2017″ post. But then as a side bar, there was another article that said, “get ready for interviewing by checking out some of these real life interview questions that really through the job applicant for a loop.” I am only including a few here. For the entire article and a lot of laughs...click here and don’t miss the answers which are in many cases hysterical!

1. From a question asked at SpaceX: “When a hot dog expands, in which direction does it split and why?”

2. From a question asked at Whole Foods Market: “Would you rather fight 1 horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?”

3. From a question asked at Urban Outfitters:” what would the name of your debut album be?”

4. From a question asked at Trader Joe’s “What would you do if you found a penguin in the freezer?”