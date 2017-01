Sound expert Julian Treasure created an online competition to discover ‘the most beautiful sound in the world’. Out of all the submissions, a sample recorded at dusk in Malaysia near a swamp was judged to be most beautiful.

“It was a sound of a swamp with a frogs singing. The most amazing, rich recording of just life — teeming life,” Treasure said. “And listening to it you really get the sense of nature at its fullest, and most abundant and most exciting.”

Here is the winning entry: