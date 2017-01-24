Bruno is a black and white pit bull mix. At 5 years of age, he is cuddler and wants nothing more than to be with you! He is very smart and loves to learn, especially when treats are involved. He will happily show off his repertoire for you! Because he loves being with his people so very much, he does have some fear of being left alone. His ideal situation would be an adult home where someone is around much of the time. He would also benefit from continued training classes, so that he can continue to learn new things. He is currently attending classes for basic skills with Our Companions and is doing very well!! If you would like to know more about this tuxedo boy, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org.