Young PillowTalk Listener Celebrates A Milestone

January 24, 2017 11:10 PM By Dean Richards

I remember the year I turned 10. One of my cousins nicknamed me “The Decade Kid”. It’s a great age. You are beyond the baby stage, beginning to discover the world but hopefully haven’t lost too much innocence.

A beautiful Happy Birthday wish and dedication to Sadie in Durham tonight. Sadie is celebrating her 10th birthday today and her grandmother Marie sent in this nice letter so we could get out a PillowTalk dedication to the birthday girl.

Marie wrote:

Dear Dean,

I hope that on tonight’s show you can make a 10th birthday song dedication, (of your choice), for my dear grand daughter “Sadie” from Durham CT. Her birthday is – Tuesday 1/24

At her young age, she too loves listening to WRCH and especially “Pillow Talk”, she even has her AM wake up clock set to WRCH 100.5 FM

My words to her:

Sadie you are an awesome young lady. There is no one quite like you, not afraid to be herself and always following your own loving heart. Besides being a fashionista, you have a beautiful singing voice and are very artistic with your crafts. You are one of a kind and so precious. I love you So-o-o Much and wish you only the best on this your 10th Birthday and always, in – all – ways! With all my love and prayers, Grandma Marie

Thank you Dean for your service to all us listeners. I hope you can do this for me.

Thank you again,
Marie

I was more than happy to try to make Sadie’s day by playing I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack.

