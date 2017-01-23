Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

Maggie May just wants to have fun. January 23, 2017 8:57 AM
By Hayden Wright

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are two enduring icons with GRAMMY Awards, raspy timbres and broad pop catalogs. They’ll share a stage this summer on a joint U.S. tour, beginning July 6 in Hollywood, Florida. The two will appear on Watch What Happens Live, the Today Show and Access Hollywood this week to promote the tour, and tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.

The tour is bound to deliver some interesting collaborations from the pop icons who haven’t stopped challenging themselves.

Here’s a full list of dates:

July 6 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Casino
July 8 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
July 9 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 14 – Bangor, Maine@ Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
July 15 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 18 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
July 19 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 22 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 29 – Rochester, N.Y. @ CMAC PAC
Aug. 1 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theater
Aug. 4 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 5 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Dallas, Texas @ Verizon Theater
Aug.12 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

