Mother & Son, A Close Family & A Summer Love

Heartfelt dedications came flowing out Monday night on PillowTalk. Paula in Hartford had a message only a mother could send to her son Tayejon. The song by Kool & The Gang brings back fond memories of the past with hopes to share more memories in the future. She is always there for him and she believes in her son so much.



Tony has fond family memories of three relatives he misses every day, his mother Mary, his father Sammy and his brother Tommy. He loves them all, misses them dearly. There is not a day that he doesn’t think of them. They are always in his heart and always on his mind. A song by Faith Hill is the one that means so much.

After a long day of taking care of the elderly, Christina from Niantic reaches out to Mark, someone she met over the summer last year. A song from Richard Marx reminds Christina of when they first met. Listen to her PillowTalk dedication below. Then make your own on the radio tonight.