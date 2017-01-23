10 Most Peaceful Countries On Earth

January 23, 2017 3:44 PM By Chuck Taylor

Each year the non-profit think tank Institute for Economics and Peace crunches the numbers to arrive at a ranking that measures where the most and least peaceful places on the planet are. Known as the Global Peace Index (GPI), the listing takes into consideration 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators; for 2016 there were 163 independent states and territories included, accounting for 99.7 percent of the world’s population. And the results show these 10 countries to be the most peaceful:

  1. Iceland (pictured)
  2. Denmark
  3. Austria
  4. New Zealand
  5. Portugal
  6. Czech Republic
  7. Switzerland
  8. Japan
  9. Canada
  10. Slovenia

Conversely, these 5 countries were considered the least peaceful:

  1. Syria
  2. South Sudan
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Somalia

How about the United States?  Where do we rank on the peaceful countries list?  The U.S.A. comes in at #103.

