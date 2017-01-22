This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary mornings at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 BONUS – You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop courtesy of Nature’s Promise!

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Can’t Beat Billy Week

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Spend the Night with Billy Crystal presented by Lite 100.5 WRCH at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford March 25th. Tickets go on sale Friday thru Ticketmaster.com or Ticketmaster Outlets… You’ll have a chance to SPIN THE WHEEL for a chance to win other great Billy Crystal themed prizes!

(2) tickets in the first 5 rows

A Norman the Cow Pillow (City Slickers)

NY Yankee Luggage

Tony’s Diner in Wolcott $50 gift certificate (When Harry Met Sally)

$100 Blades gift certificate (To help you Look Marvelous!)

Grand prize – a Pandora Bead Necklace valued $250 courtesy of Anderson Jewelers, 1015 Main Street in East Hartford family owned and operated since 1929!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am!

2 listeners battle head to head in trivia for great prizes including Big Game Eats from Miller Foods of Avon and 2 tickets to Aretha Franklin March 23rd at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster outlets but you could win them before you can by them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Bomb Coffee! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Arbors of Hop Brook at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by Green Pasture Meats!

P.S. ‘Tis the Season… Storm Center is open 24/7 and it couldn’t be easier. No need to wait till the end of the weather forecast. Check on your school anytime with your computer or smart phone at http://www.WRCH.com!