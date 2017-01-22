James Corden And Kate Hudson Try “Toddlerography”

January 22, 2017 3:00 PM By Leia

Few things are as silly or fun as watching little ones dance around. You cant help but try to remember a time when we too were that carefree, more than happy to jump around like nobody was watching.

Some people have maintained this but for most of us those days are gone. Sure we get down at a wedding now and then but lets face it, most of us don’t dance nearly enough. THIS video is just perfect as two very familiar faces attempt to follow along with the carefree dance style known, as Toddlerography. Check the video out!

