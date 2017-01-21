Meal Prepping, It Can Be Fun!

January 21, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

If you’re one of those sort of average folks like me, you might hear someone say “meal prep” and immediately think of a super fit exercising every day over hydrated totally has it all together kind of person. I assure you I am none of these things. However like most of us, I strive to be healthier however I can.

Photo by Leia

Photo by Leia

Photo by Leia

Photo by Leia

Please don’t take this to mean I have lost the love I have for my crock pot, or casseroles, but during the week having long days at work often leads to drive thru foods and snacking on things that just make me feel worse! I’m sure many of you can relate. So here’s something I’ve been trying; every Sunday afternoon I lay out a bunch of containers, and I make lunch, and pack snacks (snacks that aren’t the chips ahoy I’m longing for when I’m dragging at 3pm) and after doing this for a few weeks I have to say I’ve started to grow to enjoy it!

Photo by Leia

Photo by Leia

It sounds intimidating but there really isn’t much to it when you actually get the process going. Oh and before you say it, because I thought it too, it CAN be done inexpensively I promise! In fact I got tons of nuts and dried fruits, a few containers and sandwich bags, and even some frozen fruit bags at THE DOLLAR STORE! Seriously, it can be done! Click here for a good guide to get you started, once you start you’ll be surprised how many combos you can come up with!

