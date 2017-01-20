The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

Green Pasture Meats, now available at Maple Hill Farms in Bloomfield Saturdays from 9am to Noon

MUSIC:

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot – An Evening Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel is Friday 8pm at Infinity Hall in Norfolk. Tickets $39-$54. 866-666-6306 or http://www.infinityhall.com

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017. See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia. Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

Dancing with the Stars is Friday and Saturday at 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $45. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors plays Hartford Stage through February 12th… Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical comes to the Bushnell through Sunday. Tickets $45 – $133. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage puts the audience in the middle of a live session with the world’s most sought after relationship expert. See it thru February 4th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

The Musical [Title of Show] is at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford thru January 29th. Tickets $40-$50. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood come to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday at 8pm. Tickets are $46. 1-800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Endgame starring Brian Dennehy plays Long Wharf Theater in New Haven thru February 5th. Tickets start at $29. 203-787-4282 or http://www.longwharf.org

EVENTS:

You have two chances to watch the Hartford Wolfpack skate this weekend… Friday at 7:15pm its the Toronto Marlies then Saturday at 7pm see the Rochester Americans. Tickets $10-$47. 855-762-6451 or http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Don’t miss the Hartford Home Show at XL Center in Hartford Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 10am-6pm. Admission is FREE. http://www.homeshowhartford.com

Lots of opportunities to show your creativity at Scene Art Bar in Unionville this weekend. Check out the painting class of your choice led by local artists… cocktails available too! $35 per person with a great souvenir for your home. 860-856-5880 or http://www.SceneArtBar.com

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through February 20th. Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt. There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers! Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12. www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Green Pasture Meats are now available at Maple Hill Farms, 12 Burr Road in Bloomfield Saturdays 9 – NOON. When preparing food for your family, you have a choice…serve meat from some factory farm somewhere, or local cuts from farmers you know. At Green Pasture Meats, our beef, pork, lamb and poultry is sourced from over 40 Vermont family farm partners who are committed to humanely raised livestock that is 100% antibiotic and growth hormone free. For more info visit the website at www.greenpasturemeats.com