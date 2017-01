It was a work place romance that brought Kim of Terryville together with her husband Peter. Kim told me it was about 2 months into her new job and she fell for Peter “like a ton of bricks. “He was so nice and treated me so kind”, she said. They were best friends at work. They dated for about seven years and have been married for eight years.

Peter drives on the road a lot at night and tonight Kim is missing him very much. The song she chose is one by Janet Jackson called Miss You Much.