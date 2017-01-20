Flashback Friday: 1981 – Reagan Sworn In As 40th President of the U.S.A.

January 20, 2017 3:07 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was January 20, 1981 that Ronald Reagan salutes beside his wife Nancy Reagan after being sworn in as 40th President of the United States by Chief Justice Warren Burger during the inaugural ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, DC. At right is vice-president George H.W. Bush.

Just minutes after Reagan was sworn in,  Iran released the 52 American hostages that had been held in captivity for 444 days, ending the Iran hostage crisis.

The following day, The first DeLorean DMC-12 automobile (pictured), a stainless steel sports car with gull-wing doors, rolled off the production line in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland.

Photo by: William West/Getty Images

Photo by: William West/Getty Images

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for January 24, 1981:

#5 – Bruce Springsteen – Hungry Heart

#4 – Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb – Guilty

#3 – Blondie – The Tide Is High

#2 – Neil Diamond – Love On The Rocks

#1 – John Lennon – (Just Like) Starting Over

 

