2017: Plan on Happiness!

January 20, 2017 10:30 AM By Joan Dylan

Half way through the first month of  2017, and if you are already feeling listless about goals you made for this year you are not alone!  As I wrote in another post, one of the keys of staying motivated is to write down your goal each day and this reinforces your goal just by seeing it in writing.  Here is The Happiness Planner to the rescue.  It has your typical planner pages, but also has sections where you can set goals, take moments of self-reflection, and cut out stuff that’s holding you back. Plus, it helps you start each day with an inspiring thought!

 

