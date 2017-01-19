Wanting What You Can’t Have

It must be one of the most impossible relationships to deal with. What do you do when the attraction and the love is so strong but for some reason it will never be what you want it to be. That is Kathy’s situation from Berlin.

She called recently to make a PillowTalk dedication “in memory of a wonderful relationship in the past”, going back 40 years. For some reason the relationship was never meant to be. And she still receives Christmas and birthday day cards.

Someone (who will remain anonymous) in my family had a love of her life but was never aloud to see him by parents because of an age difference or some “social norm” at the time. I know it affected her mood and attitude throughout her life. I can’t imagine what that must be like.

Have you ever been involved in a situation like this? How did you come to terms with it?

Kathy requested a song by Diana Ross.